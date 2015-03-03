US Coins
1919 Winged Liberty Head dime has doubled die obverse, earliest in 'Mercury' dime series
How much gold and silver has the U.S. Mint sold so far in 2015?: Coin World infographic tracks U.S. Mint sales of gold and silver in 2015 and compares them to the same period in 2014.
- Published: Mar 3, 2015, 7 AM
Community Comments
