Changes coming to Coin World newsletter in 2016

A couple of changes are coming to the Coin World email newsletter in 2016.

In an effort to improve user experience by limiting the number of emails we send our readers each day, Coin World is making some slight changes to its free newsletter send schedule in 2016.

Effective Jan. 1, our Weekly Update edition, which currently goes out on Friday afternoons, will be sent out on Saturday morning. Also changing is the time our subscribers will be sent the Auction House Planner, which instead of Wednesday afternoon will now go out on Sunday morning.

We hope these changes will allow our readers to enjoy our newsletter even more.

If you experience any issues with our newsletter, or have further questions about these changes, please contact customer service.

