World War II vets presented with congressional gold medal [VIDEO]

The Doolittle Tokyo Raiders were honored with the congressional gold medal by congressional leadership during a ceremony Wednesday at Emancipation Hall of the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington D.C.

Lt. Gen. (Ret.) John "Jack" Hudson, director of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, accepted the medal on behalf of the group of the Raiders.

The above video was taken from U.S. Speaker John Boehner's YouTube page.

