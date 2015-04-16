World War II vets presented with congressional gold medal [VIDEO]
- Published: Apr 16, 2015, 12 PM
The Doolittle Tokyo Raiders were honored with the congressional gold medal by congressional leadership during a ceremony Wednesday at Emancipation Hall of the Capitol Visitor Center in Washington D.C.
Lt. Gen. (Ret.) John "Jack" Hudson, director of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, accepted the medal on behalf of the group of the Raiders.
The above video was taken from U.S. Speaker John Boehner's YouTube page.
More from CoinWorld.com:
PCGS Proof 68 1968 Roosevelt, No S dime realizes $31,102.50 in GreatCollections auction
Know your U.S. coins: Morgan dollar
Coin users recommend the Mint make no changes to the copper-nickel clad quarter dollar composition
U.S. Mint records sales of 344,423 Proof 2015-W American Eagle silver dollars through April 12
Coin show labels no longer bring huge premiums
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains