Check out photos from Thursday's Blue Ridge Parkway quarter launch

2. Jackie O off to hot start

"During the first day of sales June 25 for the 2015 Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse gold $10 coins, the U.S. Mint reports 36.3 percent of the maximum authorization sold."

3. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 6:11 p.m. ET Friday:

4. Hot topics

Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days: