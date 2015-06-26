US Coins
Check out photos from Thursday's Blue Ridge Parkway quarter launch
- Published: Jun 26, 2015, 2 PM
2. Jackie O off to hot start
"During the first day of sales June 25 for the 2015 Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse gold $10 coins, the U.S. Mint reports 36.3 percent of the maximum authorization sold."
3. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 6:11 p.m. ET Friday:
4. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:
