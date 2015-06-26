US Coins

Check out photos from Thursday's Blue Ridge Parkway quarter launch

2. Jackie O off to hot start

"During the first day of sales June 25 for the 2015 Jacqueline Kennedy First Spouse gold $10 coins, the U.S. Mint reports 36.3 percent of the maximum authorization sold."

3. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 6:11 p.m. ET Friday:

4. Hot topics

Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:

  1. 2015-W American Liberty, High Relief gold coin to be 1-ounce, $100 face value issue
  2. Here's what people are saying about putting a woman on the $10 bill
  3. United States Mint releases image mock-ups for 2016 gold dime, quarter dollar, half dollar

Community Comments

Headlines