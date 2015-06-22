Bidding is open for Heritage's summer FUN auction: Coin World Buzz

1. Have FUN bidding

Heritage Auctions announced over the weekend that bidding is open for the official auction of the summer Florida United Numismatists show, which takes place July 9 to 12 in Orlando.

"This auction includes more than 1,900 Floor session lots, of which 440 are featured in the Premier session to be held leading off the auction on July 9," Heritage said in its weekly Coin News email newsletter. "Nearly 1,400 additional lots are scheduled for the live Signature Internet session."

The highest current minimum bid for an item in the auction is $120,000 ($141,000 with buyer's premium) for an MS-63 1893-S Morgan dollar.

2. Not so fast

"A statute exists that would permit the U.S. Mint to strike 24-karat gold centennial versions dated 2016 for the Winged Liberty Head dime, Standing Liberty quarter dollar and Walking Liberty half dollar, but Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew has not yet granted permission and the decision is his."

3. Paving the way

"Though large silver medals helped familiarize collectors with the concept of large silver issues, it was Panama's silver 20-balboas coin that served as a precursor to 5-ounce silver coins."

4. Paper money market

"As paper money collectors awaited the annual International Paper Money Show in Memphis, Tenn., from June 18 to 21, they had a chance to review the state of the various sections of the market at midyear."

Read Arthur L. Friedberg's breakdown.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 4:16 p.m. ET Thursday:

6. Hot topics

Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:

7. Something social