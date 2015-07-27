US Coins
Royal Mint reports soaring profits: Coin World Buzz
- Published: Jul 27, 2015, 1 PM
A Brilliant Uncirculated 2015 £5 coin marked Winston Churchill's 50th death anniversary, one of the commemoratives that boosted the Royal Mint's recent profits.
1. Royal Mint's raising profits
"The [Royal] Mint, which is the UK’s oldest manufacturer, producing coins for more than 1,000 years, generated revenues of nearly £260m and an operating profit of £11.4m in the year to March – up from £6.7m the previous year," The Guardian reports.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com currently lists the following prices per ounce Monday:
4. Something social
