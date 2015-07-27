Royal Mint reports soaring profits: Coin World Buzz

A Brilliant Uncirculated 2015 £5 coin marked Winston Churchill's 50th death anniversary, one of the commemoratives that boosted the Royal Mint's recent profits.

1. Royal Mint's raising profits

"The [Royal] Mint, which is the UK’s oldest manufacturer, producing coins for more than 1,000 years, generated revenues of nearly £260m and an operating profit of £11.4m in the year to March – up from £6.7m the previous year," The Guardian reports.

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2. Precious metals pricing

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Kitco.com currently lists the following prices per ounce Monday:

3. Hot topics

Check out the three most-read stories of the last couple of days:

4. Something social