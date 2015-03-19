1792 Birch cent with $600K starting bid in Bloomberg video

The above video, which profiles several notable coins from the upcoming Stack's Bowers Whitman Baltimore Spring Expo auction on March 26, can be found here on Bloomberg.com.

The journalist interviewed, James Tarmey, posted an article about the same coins on Tuesday.

The 1792 Birch cent he discusses, which currently carries a $600,000 starting bid, will be the second such coin to cross the auction block in 2015.

An example from the Donald G. Partrick Collection brought $2,585,000 (including the buyer's fee) during Heritage's January FUN show auctions.

