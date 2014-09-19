Post cards feature coin designs, (mis)information all over web

French coins from the first decade of the 20th-century appear on a souvenir postcard issued by a German publisher. The coins include some iconic designs with American influence.

Souvenir post cards showcase early 20th century world coin designs: Coin World’s Jeff Starck writes that the summer American Numismatic Association convention in Illinois “was a veritable numismatic buffet, providing another opportunity to increase my collection.” Perhaps his neatest acquisition was a pair of “colorful post cards featuring coin designs from Brazil and France. These post cards are from a successor to a series issued for use by cambists (a fancy word for money changers).” Today foreign currency exchange rates are available widely in print and online, but 100 years ago, people were on their own when it came to exchanging kroners or marks for pounds or pesetas. Each card depicts coins of a particular nation and their exchange rates in various other currencies. “These post cards are adjuncts to world coin collecting, and are certainly more affordable than the coins that they show. (Each post card cost $20.) And they are worth a prominent space on my desk.”

The Internet and numismatic (mis)information: Dealer Bradley Karoleff operates four “brick and mortar” stores in the Cincinnati area, which means he is in nearly daily contact with the public — one often “uninformed” by the Internet. He finds himself frequently having to explain to a customer that, for example, an 1885 Morgan dollar is not as valuable as an 1885 Trade dollar.

Bullion for bitcoins? Yes, that's a thing: Joe O’Donnell reports that a precious metals and rare coins firm is now letting its customers purchase its cold, hard currency with nonphysical, virtual currency. The firm, which sells physical bullion pieces, accepts Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Litecoin virtual currency payments.

Publisher’s dilemma: what to add to standard price guides: William T. Gibbs has long fielded questions about error and variety coins from Coin World readers, and has found that many collectors and noncollectors wonder why standard price guides list coins like the 1955 Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent but not their treasured coins. There’s a good reason.

Five U.S. numismatic nudes: Gerald Tebben looks at “Five numismatic nudes” — U.S. coins, medals and paper money that feature images of unclothed humans. “Nudes full and partial abound in art and sometimes on United States coins, medals and paper money,” he writes — most famously on the 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar.