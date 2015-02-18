U.S. Mint releasing 2015 ATB Silver Proof Set Feb. 20

The 2015 America the Beautiful Silver Proof Set includes the coin featuring this reverse commemorating Saratoga National Historical Park in New York.

1. New Mint release coming

Feb. 20 is a significant date for collectors of the America the Beautiful quarters.

The 2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Set will go on sale that day at 12 p.m. ET.

"This year's set, priced at $31.95, includes five quarters honoring Homestead National Monument of America (Neb.), Kisatchie National Forest (La.), Blue Ridge Parkway (N.C.), Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge (Del.), and Saratoga National Historical Park (N.Y.)," the Mint's website reads. "All coins were struck at the United States Mint at San Francisco in 90 percent silver."

Also coming up, the Mint's Feb. 24 release of bags and rolls of Homestead National Monument of America quarters.

2. Who do those gold coins found in Israel belong to?

You might not like the answer.

3. Reinvent or die

"Old Master [painting] dealers and coin dealers alike are addressing shifts in the market by modernizing, embracing new technology and experimenting with different ways to make these sometimes dusty objects with often heavy, serious subjects relevant to a new generation of buyers."

Read the full post from Steve Roach.

4. Bowers on Russell

In his latest Joys of Collecting column, Q. David Bowers continues to look back on the life and times of the late Margo Russell, who served as editor of Coin World for 23 years.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 12:37 p.m. ET Wednesday:

