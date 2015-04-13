Dwight Eisenhower Presidential $1 coins are now available

Rolls, bags and boxes of circulation-quality 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower were put on sale April 13 by the U.S. Mint.

1. Ike on sale

As of 12 p.m. ET Monday, U.S. Mint customers can buy the 2015 Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential $1 coin in 25-coin rolls, 100-coin bags, and 250-coin boxes.

"All product options contain circulating quality coins from the bureau's facilities at Philadelphia or Denver that have never been placed into circulation. The packaging displays the name of the President, the mint of origin ("P" or "D"), and the face value of the contents."

2. Coins go national

CBS Sunday Morning ran two coin-related segments during its April 12 edition:

3. You bought it

We asked what you purchased over the weekend. You answered. We posted.

4. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 5:51 p.m. ET Monday:

5. Yesterday's most-read post

Coin users recommend the Mint make no changes to the copper-nickel clad quarter dollar composition

