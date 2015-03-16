Watch a preview of the Pogue Collection: Afternoon Report
- Published: Mar 16, 2015, 11 AM
2. Looking for an edge
"In the early 1960s, the owner of Harrah’s casino in Reno, Nev., attempted to render silver dollars uncollectible by having their surfaces sandblasted, to keep them in casino circulation."
3. Reagan design scrutinized
Jeff Starck has returned from the American Numismatic Association's National Money Show and is discussing the biggest news out of the show in today's Monday Morning Brief.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 4:06 p.m. ET Monday:
Gold: $1,154.70
Silver: $15.635
6. Yesterday's most-read post
Special silver Roosevelt dimes in new set, prospector gives price for 87-ounce gold nugget: Week's Most Read
7. Being social
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