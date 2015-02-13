The Onion jokes about new 'Double-Stuf' quarters: Afternoon Report
- Published: Feb 13, 2015, 7 AM
U.S. Mint Introduces New Double-Stuf Quarters http://t.co/ujT1YE3egC pic.twitter.com/ciFWFJLiXP— The Onion (@TheOnion) February 5, 2015
1. Coin comedy
What do you think about the above tweet by The Onion? Is the satirical paper making a statement on the U.S. Mint's numerous programs, or simply just having a little fun?
2. Nancy could make history
It's possible Nancy Reagan will see herself on a U.S. commemorative coin in 2016. She would be the first living person to be featured on a U.S. coin since 1995.
3. Celebrating Sir Winston
Our jam-packed March monthly issue is led by a cover feature that looks back at the coins, medals and notes commemorating Sir Winston Churchill.
This year marks 75 years since Churchill first became prime minister of Great Britain, and 50 years since his death.
4. Week's Most Read
Catch up on Coin World's news and insights by perusing our five most-read online posts of the week.
There's something for everyone: bullion news, a former Mint director getting into the Bitcoin business, and even a TV show that got its numismatic history wrong.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 1:07 p.m. ET Friday:
6. Today's most-read post so far
Ronald Reagan to be recognized on Presidential dollar, Nancy Reagan on First Spouse gold $10 coin in 2016
7. Being social
Community Comments
Headlines
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction