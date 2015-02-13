The Onion jokes about new 'Double-Stuf' quarters: Afternoon Report

1. Coin comedy

What do you think about the above tweet by The Onion? Is the satirical paper making a statement on the U.S. Mint's numerous programs, or simply just having a little fun?

2. Nancy could make history

It's possible Nancy Reagan will see herself on a U.S. commemorative coin in 2016. She would be the first living person to be featured on a U.S. coin since 1995.

3. Celebrating Sir Winston

Our jam-packed March monthly issue is led by a cover feature that looks back at the coins, medals and notes commemorating Sir Winston Churchill.

This year marks 75 years since Churchill first became prime minister of Great Britain, and 50 years since his death.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 1:07 p.m. ET Friday:

