Looking for that special hobby item?

The Coin World 2018 Dealer Directory is now available for all to view online. Subscribers already have the handy print version, and those who prefer a screen view now have it!

Image courtesy of Brian Hertel.

Welcome to the 2018 edition of Coin World’s Dealer Directory. Within these pages you will find listings for hundreds of dealers from around the country and the globe, offering an limitless array of numismatic material for sale.

This dealer guide is your gateway to those who want to sell you coins, and paper money, and exonumia and more. Whether you’re looking for a regular or silver Proof set or American Eagle bullion coin, or something special and unusual, you’ll find dealers in these pages who have what you want.

