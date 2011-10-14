Coin show security discussed in Mint Luster

Coin show security is one topic addressed in the latest issue of Mint Luster, the official publication of the Oklahoma Numismatic Association.

Timothy O’Keefe provides coin dealers advice for personal safety and preventing theft both during and after a coin show.

In other stories, Gary Parsons provides tips for collecting 2-cent coins and Irv Brotman gives his thoughts on the specific qualities that differentiate a “coin” from other numismatic items.

Published quarterly, Mint Luster publicizes local coin clubs, dealers and shows in Oklahoma. It is mailed free to current dues-paying members or life members of the ONA.

For more information on the Oklahoma Numismatic Association, write to ONA, P.O. Box 277, Jenks, OK 74037-0277, or email ONA President Gary Parsons at olegar@cox.net. ¦