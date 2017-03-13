Jewelry made from coins, like these necklaces made of old U.S. coins we came across at the ANA convention in 2015, are the subject of debate in the coin collecting hobby.

Coin Jewelry: Numismatic Art or Crime?

Jewelry made from coins and other numismatic items can be found for sale all over the Internet, and even at major coin shows.

Young numismatist Jack Topping asks the question in a Guest Commentary column, “At what point does ‘art,’ something truly subjective, cross the line into desecration of old or valuable coins?”

Read his opinion and see if you agree.

Find this article on Page 14 of the March 27 issue



Will the 2017 U.S. Commemorative Programs Be Busts?

The two U.S. Mint commemorative coin programs in 2017 honor anniversaries of the Lions Clubs of America and Boys Town, two organizations worthy of recognition.

Even so, managing editor William T. Gibbs is worried that sales for the two programs will not meet production costs, and the two organizaitons might not reap any financial benefit from the coins.

He fully explains his concerns in his latest Editorial Opinion.

Find this article on Page 14 of the March 27 issue



For the Morgan Dollar Lovers

“One of the more intriguing findings from recent Morgan dollar variety research has been a reevaluation of expedient die repair work found on some 1878 San Francisco Mint marriages.”

John Roberts, a longtime collector of Morgan dollars and ANACS director of attribution services, gives an in-depth explanation in his latest About VAMs column.

Find this article on Page 16 of the March 27 issue



Pioneering Fraud

Paper money expert Wendell Wolka explains the longstanding mystery behind the fraudulent note producer Pioneer Association of Lafayette, Ind., whose “notes are well known but whose fate and background are not.”

Well, a tiny news item found in an 1862 edition of a small Indiana newspaper has taught us more about the Indiana swindlers.

Find this article on Page 26 of the March 27 issue



