Coin images unavailable until after 2022 commemorative program sales start

Currently, only line art images are available from the U.S. Mint for the two 2022 commemorative coin programs.

It’s likely the U.S. Mint won’t be posting images of struck coins for the two 2022 commemorative coin programs until after sales for both programs are launched.

The National Purple Heart Hall of Honor and Negro Leagues Baseball coin programs are both scheduled for a Jan. 6 sales launch.

“The current schedule is for Negro Leagues Baseball coins images to be available in January, and National Purple Heart Hall of Honor coins in February,” U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White said Dec. 6. Both commemorative coin programs are three-coin initiatives approved by Congress, each with a gold $5 coin, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar, each of which is to be offered in a Proof and Uncirculated version.

The authorized maximum mintage for the gold coins in each programs is 50,000 coins; silver dollar mintages, 400,000 coins; and copper-nickel clad half dollars, 750,000 coins.

The numismatic products in the Purple Heart commemorative program are currently listed first in the 2022 product catalog posted online at the U.S. Mint’s website.

Traditionally, the U.S. Mint releases images of struck coins to be issued within 30 days before the official launch of sales for each respective product.

The U.S. Mint contracts for its coin photography.

The three coins for each programs are scheduled for production at the U.S. Mint’s four production facilities — the West Point Mint for the $5 coins, the Philadelphia Mint for the dollars, the Denver Mint for the Uncirculated half dollar and the San Francisco Mint for the Proof half dollar.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter