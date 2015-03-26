Coin dealers welcome at COMPEX 2015

The following is a news release from the Combined Philatelic Exhibition of Chicagoland:

Three years ago, COMPEX added post card dealers to its bourse; for 2015, bourse applications from coin dealers are also being accepted to the predominantly stamp-related expo.

Stamp collecting and coin collecting have long-standing ties – and many of our current stamp dealers also handle coins, but haven’t sold them at COMPEX in the past. They are now welcome to bring their coins to sell at the show along with their usual philatelic material. The inclusion of coin dealers will be advertised in the numismatic press.

COMPEX 2015 will be held on the traditional Memorial Day weekend, May 22 to 24, at the newly remodeled Forest View Educational Center, 2121 S. Goebbert Road, Arlington Heights, Ill. The remodeling includes great new lighting! The site is easily reached via the Chicagoland expressway and public transportation systems. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free.

If you are a coin dealer interested in participating in COMPEX 2015, please contact Charles Berg, by telephone at 773-775-2100 or by email at stampkingchicago@hotmail.com, as soon as possible. All requests for information on COMPEX 2015 should be similarly addressed.

COMPEX (the Combined Philatelic Exhibition of Chicagoland) comprises nine Chicago-area clubs holding their individual exhibits under the same roof at the same time. This is the show’s 58th annual exhibition. Also participating in COMPEX 2015 are the United States Postal Service and the United National Postal Administration, with their respective postal products available for purchase.