Coin and gold medal legislation passed to president

Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi Germany aboard the German-built “St. Louis” liner were forced to return to Europe after both Cuba and the United States denied them refuge in spring 1939.

Trademark logo owned by FIFA for 2026 FIFA World Cup used under fair use provisions.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup logo illustrates the winner’s trophy. A commemorative coin program for 2026 has been approved.

Legislation recently signed into law by President Biden includes two three-coin commemorative coin programs, for calendar years 2026 and 2027, along with several authorizations for congressional gold medals.

Additional legislation awaits the president’s signature.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Commemorative Coin Act, originally introduced in the House on Feb. 23, 2024, as H.R. 7438, by Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Illinois, was signed into law Dec. 11 as Public Law 118-143.

The law calls for the production and issuance in Proof and Uncirculated versions of no more than 100,000 $5 gold coins containing not less than 90% gold; 500,000 silver dollars of not less than 90% silver; and up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The law recognizes the participation of the United States as one of three hosts for men’s World Cup soccer competition.

H.R. 807, The Working Dog Commemorative Coin Act, was signed into law by President Biden on Nov. 25 to become Public Law 118-109.

The enabling legislation authorizes a three-coin commemorative coin program for calendar year 2027 to recognize canine contributions to military services, law enforcement and civilian service animals.

Public Law 118-109 authorizes no more than 50,000 $5 gold coins in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined containing 90% gold; up to 500,000 silver dollars containing not less than 90% silver; and up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

H.R. 807 was introduced in the House on Feb. 2, 2023, by Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina.

Congressional gold medals

President Biden signed into law S.4243 on Dec. 12 to become Public Law 118-150, that authorizes a congressional gold medal to posthumously recognize Shirley Chisholm.

On May 2, 2023, Sen. Laphonza R. Butler, R-California, introduced S. 4243 seeking the medal for posthumous award to Chisholm, the first African American woman elected to Congress in 1968.

S.91 — Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust Congressional Gold Medal Act — was introduced in the Senate Jan. 26, 2023, by Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tennessee.

President Biden signed the act into law Dec. 12 as Public Law 118-149.

The law authorizes a gold medal collectively recognizing 60 diplomats from 21 countries who risked their lives saving Jews fleeing Europe following Adolf Hitler’s Nazi invasion of Europe on Sept. 1, 1939.

Legislation for a congressional gold medal to recognize Everett Alvarez Jr. — fighter pilot of the first American aircraft shot down during the Vietnam War and the second longest held prisoner of the war — passed both chambers of Congress and was sent to the president on Dec. 17 to await his signature for enactment.

H.R. 1097 was introduced in the House Feb. 17, 2023, by Rep. Jimmy Panetta, R-California.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.