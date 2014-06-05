Coin and currency hearing set for June 11

The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Trade is scheduled to hold a hearing June 11 titled “The Production and Circulation of Coins and Currency.”

The hearing is tentatively scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time in Room 2128 of the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.

Chairman of the subcommittee is Rep. John Campbell, R-Calif.

Witnesses to present testimony are by invitation only.

Those purportedly scheduled to testify are:

??Richard A. Peterson, deputy director of the United States Mint.

??Larry R, Felix, director of the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

??Lorelei St. James, director of physical infrastructure services for the Government Accountablity Office.

??Andrew Mills, director of circulating coin sales for the Royal Mint, Great Britain.

For more information, visit the subcommittee’s website.