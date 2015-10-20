Code Talker medal design picks by Fine Arts Commission

Recommended designs by the Commission of Fine Arts for the Pueblo of Laguna Code Talkers congressional gold medal includes recognition for the 43rd Bombardment Group to which the military personnel were attached.

The Commission of Fine Arts recommends these designs for the Saint Regis Mohawk Code Talkers congressional gold medal.

The CFA-recommended designs for the Saint Regis Mohawk Code Talkers congressional gold medal depict a kneeling soldier with walkie-talkie and rifle surrounded by tribal animal symbols on the obverse. The recommended reverse depicts a Mohawk warrior wearing a bear-claw necklace.

The Commission of Fine Arts Oct. 15 endorsed recommendations from its staff that support tribal selections for congressional gold medals honoring Native Americans from two tribes who served as Code Talkers during World War II.

The two medals are among 33 to be struck and issued under provisions of Public Law 110-420.

The panel agreed with the choices of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee a week earlier about the medal for members of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe of New York.

For that medal, the obverse design shows a code talker with tribal animals symbols in the background and a reverse showing a Mohawk warrior wearing a bear claw necklace, with war clubs and a headdress and a belt in the surrounding design.

Connect with Coin World:

For the Pueblo Laguna of New Mexico, though, the CFA differs somewhat from the CCAC, backing an obverse design showing a kneeling soldier holding a rifle and a walkie talkie, with tribal symbols of a turkey and ear of corn in the background. The CCAC selected an obverse design showing the soldier, but with those symbols placed to the soldier’s left.

For the reverse, the CFA endorses a design showing the tribal seal and a shoulder patch for the 43rd Bombardment Group in which its members served. The CCAC also backed this design.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Sunshine Minting operating around the clock to meet silver demand

Stamps in Presidential Coin & Chronicles sets from secondary market

Canada honors wreck of SS Edmund Fitzgerald with coin

Selling silver to eventually melt not always wisest option

Silver bullion coins on allocation at major national mints