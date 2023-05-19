Coast Guard medal is now available in a bronze version

Bronze version of the silver U.S. Coast Guard medal is now part of the U.S. Mint’s ongoing medals catalog.

The United States Mint has added a bronze version of the U.S. Coast Guard to its permanent medals catalog offerings. The bronze version first went on sale from the bureau on May 11, with the retail price set at $20 per medal.

The medal is being struck without Mint mark at the Philadelphia Mint. The medal exhibits a Matte Finish and is composed of 95% copper, 5% zinc. The obverse design depicts a Coast Guard national security cutter at full throttle, speeding head-on toward the viewer. The hull number identifies the cutter Hamilton, named for Alexander Hamilton. The nation’s first Treasury secretary also founded the Coast Guard.

The reverse illustrates a life preserver ring and the Coast Guard racing stripe mark.

The medal is part of a series honoring the various branches of the U.S. Armed Services. The Mint has been selling silver and bronze versions of the various medals.

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