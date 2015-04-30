Stack's Bowers president talks about Pogue Collection on CNBC
- Published: Apr 30, 2015, 12 PM
Stack's Bowers Galleries President Brian Kendrella appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday to discuss, and show, a few rarities from the D. Brent Pogue Collection, which is being sold collaboratively by Stack's Bowers and Sotheby's.
The Pogue Collection, which the auction firms say could total as much as $200 million in prices realized, will be sold during mutiple sessions over the next two years, beginning with a May 19 auction in New York City.
Keep reading about the Pogue Collection:
Pogue family to auction extensive collection of U.S. coins
Pogue Collection total prices realized could exceed $200 million by 2017
Stack's Bowers Galleries sets auction dates for Pogue collection
Pogue Family Collection rare coins to be on exhibit at Long Beach
Exciting rarities as Sotheby’s and Stack’s Bowers team up to market $200 million Pogue Collection: Monday Morning Brief, Mar. 30, 2015
More from CoinWorld.com
2015 Coin and Chronicles sets to include Reverse Proof Presidential dollar
Heritage's third auction of Eugene H. Gardner's rare coins set for May 12 in New York City
Park ranger stumbles upon trove of silver coins in remote Polish forest
The £34 million worth of silver coins from SS City of Cairo wreck have been melted
What does the quick sellout of the silver Homestead bullion coin mean?
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform