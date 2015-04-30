Stack's Bowers president talks about Pogue Collection on CNBC

Stack's Bowers Galleries President Brian Kendrella appeared on CNBC's Squawk Box on Wednesday to discuss, and show, a few rarities from the D. Brent Pogue Collection, which is being sold collaboratively by Stack's Bowers and Sotheby's.

The Pogue Collection, which the auction firms say could total as much as $200 million in prices realized, will be sold during mutiple sessions over the next two years, beginning with a May 19 auction in New York City.

