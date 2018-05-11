The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

5. Tiny hoard of gold coins causes huge excitement in Great Britain: A hoard of 10 gold coins was found in 2016 in a quaint village in Great Britain. A local museum mounted successful efforts to obtain the hoard and display it.

4. Sotheby’s May 21 auction gives top billing to Stone Collection’s 1884-S Morgan dollar: The collection of Morgan dollars is complete by date and Mint mark, and was formed during the first decade of third-party grading.

Do coin doctors deserve the same scorn as is directed at counterfeiters?: A known example of a rare die variety was altered and resubmitted as new. Also in this issue, Wendell Wolka discusses how to collect inflation notes.

3. Family finds holdered 1876 Proof set buried in yard: A man found his late father’s 1876 Proof set buried in the father's Chicago backyard and took it to CSNS to get it checked out. He learned he had a treasure.

2. Texas mother finds 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent while roll searching: Roll searching for respite, Megan Green hit the jackpot, discovering a 1969-S Lincoln, Doubled Die Obverse cent.

1. St. Louis collector buys cloth bag containing 297 1883 Liberty Head, No CENTS 5-cent coins: Why would a collector pay thousands of dollars to buy 297 examples of the same coin? Winning bidder wants to ensure that the coins remain together.

