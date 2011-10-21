Clifford Northrup dies at 61

Clifford Reed Northrup, 61, former director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs for the United States Mint, died Oct. 9 in Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., after a long battle with colon cancer.

Mr. Northrup served at the Mint from 2006 until Jan. 31, 2011, when he left to form PHGC Washington LLC, a public affairs consulting firm focusing on the nation’s capital. Mr. Northrup’s duties also included involvement with the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.

A native of Washington, D.C., and U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Northrup was a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a bachelor of arts degree in political science.

From 1984 to 1988, Mr. Northrup was legislative assistant to then U.S. Sen. William L. Armstrong, R-Colo., who held positions on the Senate Finance Committee and Senate Banking Committee.

Mr. Northrup served two years of a presidential appointed position as deputy assistant secretary, legislative affairs (Banking and Finance) at the U.S. Treasury Department, during the administration of President George H.W. Bush.

From 1995 to 2001, Mr. Northrup served as vice president at Boland and Madigan, a leading Washington, D.C., government affairs firm.

From 2001 through 2006, Mr. Northrup was director of public and congressional affairs for the National Credit Union Administration.

Mr. Northrup was appointed to his U.S. Mint position by President George W. Bush, and held over under President Barack Obama’s Administration until his January 2011 departure.

Mr. Northrup is survived by his wife, Andrice “Sandy” Northrup; a daughter, Kimberly R. Northrup from Tampa, Fla.; a son, Brian W. Northrup from Arlington, Va.; a brother, James G. Northrup (Phyllis) from Munising, Mich.; and one niece and one nephew.

Funeral services were held Oct. 15 at the Georgetown Presbyterian Church.

Interment followed at the Rock Creek Cemetery from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Rock Creek Parish, in Washington, D.C. ¦