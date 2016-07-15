This week's top post on CoinWorld.com analyzed an altered 1892-S Morgan dollar that sold for $16,450 earlier this year.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. United Kingdom’s new polymer plastic £5 Churchill note unveiled: It is the first Bank of England bank note printed on polymer plastic.

4. Young collector Peyton Souder on how she got started: Monday Morning Brief: Souder and Steve Roach chat about women in the hobby and she provides some guidance to young collectors looking to get involved in collecting.

3. Buyers of U.S. Mint's American Eagle silver bullion coins are sitting on stockpiles: The Mint's inventory of unsold American Eagle silver bullion coins continues to climb as authorized purchasers trim orders because of their own rising inventories.

2. Still no release dates for highly anticipated U.S. Mint products: There are a number of products that are still listed on the U.S. Mint's web page with “TBD” in place of an issue date.

1. Cleaned 1892-S Morgan dollar realizes $16,450, well below price of unaltered one: $30,550 was the price that one graded MS-60 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. realized at a 2014 auction.

