Classic Proof coins create buzz at Regency sale

This Proof 66 Cameo 1892 Barber dime is just one of 24 pieces in the complete set to be offered as a single lot.

A complete date set of 24 Proof Barber dimes will be offered as a single lot in Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ December 14 sale in Las Vegas. The set — estimated at $60,000 to $65,000 — starts with a Proof 66 Cameo 1892 dime and ends with a Proof 66 1915 dime.

Classic Proof silver coins will highlight Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ 392-lot Regency Auction XXIV at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 as part of the Professional Coin Grading Service Member’s Only show.

Perhaps the most impressive lot is the AMG Collection of Proof Barber Dimes, which will be offered as a single lot of 24 coins.

Legend writes in its description, “Built exclusively by Legend Numismatics over a four year period for an extremely selective collector, the set currently ranks as the # 5 set on the PCGS Registry. Only the finest quality coins with the best eye appeal were selected for inclusion in this set, and along the way, dozens of potential coins were rejected by the client.” Each coin is graded by PCGS and has a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker indicating quality in the grade.

The set starts with an 1892 Barber dime graded Proof 66 Cameo that, like many of the coins in the set, offers deep mirrored fields and frosty devices, with deep and colorful toning clinging to the edges. 1892 represents the first year of Charles E. Barber’s design — which was also used on the quarter dollar and half dollar — and 1,245 Proof dimes were minted that year, the highest Proof mintage in the series.

The rest of the coins in the set grade Proof 66 to Proof 67, and many have cameo contrast.

Closing out the set is a 1915 Barber dime graded Proof 66 Cameo that is from a much lower mintage of 450 pieces.

On the set Legend explains, “A well matched set like this one could take years for the dedicated collector to assemble, and would require many hours of reviewing subpar coins in order to find those that are all there. The coins in this set are all there and then some,” before concluding, “There is value added that does not appear in a price sheet, the effort put forth to assemble these coins cannot be monetarily quantified.” The set is estimated at $60,000 to $65,000 with Legend advising bidders, “For some reason, the market has put this series on sale and now is a great time to be a buyer.” PCGS observes on its website, “This is a set that is seldom assembled by collectors, but makes a highly attractive collection when completed,” since many collectors are content to have a single Proof Barber dime in their collections for type purposes.