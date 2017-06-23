A 1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent from the Hollen Collection graded MS-66 red, encapsulated in an old green-label PCGS holder, is offered in the auction.

The 1932-D Washington quarter dollar was issued during the coin’s first year of production. The Denver Mint and San Francisco Mint strikes for 1932 are prized as low-mintage keys for the series.

An MS-65 1932-D Washington quarter dollar from the Michael C. Hollen Collection is one of the many popular key-date coins in Heritage’s Summer FUN Convention auction.

The auction also includes some collector favorites in high grades from the Michael C. Hollen Collection. Hollen was particularly fond of Lincoln cents and Washington quarter dollars.

His 1932-D Washington quarter dollar is graded MS-65 by PCGS and it bears a green CAC sticker — one of just 16 comparably graded CAC-stickered PCGS coins — and exhibits frosty luster and light delicate toning. The year 1932 represented the first for the Washington quarter, and strikes from the Denver and San Francisco Mints are especially coveted because of their relatively low mintages.

Another always-popular U.S. coin is the 1909-S Lincoln, V.D.B. cent, and the Hollen Collection offers one graded MS-66 red, encapsulated in an old green-label PCGS holder. The first year San Francisco Mint issue with the designer Victor David Brenner’s initials prominently seen on the bottom of the reverse is many collectors’ entry-point into rare coin buying. This one has full, bright red Mint color, with a few minor carbon specks seen on the obverse, most prominently at Lincoln’s brow in the right obverse field.

Tops among the nine 1893-S Morgan dollars offered is a handsome PCGS AU-55 example that has substantial luster remaining. As Heritage remarks, the subject coin “will hold its own in an otherwise Mint State set of these popular dollars.” With comparable AU-55 examples trading for as much as $45,000 in recent auctions and low-end Mint State examples surpassing the six-figure mark — Heritage sold one graded PCGS MS-61 for $176,250 at its recent June Long Beach auction — the competition for lustrous AU examples is fierce.

Those collectors with more limited budgets might look to several well-circulated examples on offer, including one graded PCGS Good 4 that benefits from very nearly full rims, a bold date and Mint mark, and nice uniform steel-gray toning on both sides.