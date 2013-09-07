Classic commemorative half dollar set in October sales

One highlight of Bruce Young’s 144-piece set of classic U.S. silver commemorative coins is this PCGS MS-68+ 1946 Iowa Statehood Centennial half dollar.

A 1946 Iowa Statehood Centennial half dollar, certified Mint State 68+ by Professional Coin Grading Service, highlights the Young Collection of Classic Silver Commemoratives to be offered in a series of online auctions closing in October.

The half dollar is also green stickered by Certified Acceptance Corp., a post-certification service that stickers the outside of the holders verifying the coin meets the standard for strict quality within its grade.

The Iowa half dollar is one of the 144 coins from Young’s complete collection of classic silver commemorative coins to be offered by GreatCollections.

“Over the past five years, Bruce Young carefully selected each of the 144 coins in his set, earning him several PCGS Set Registry awards,” according to Ian Russell, president/founder of GreatCollections. “Many coins are the finest graded by PCGS. As a testament to the quality Bruce selected, over 60 percent of the coins gained CAC approval.”

The Young Collection of Classic Silver Commemoratives is the current top PCGS Registry Set for its category.

The 144 coins in Young’s set will be auctioned individually in four October auctions, with bidding ending for 36 coins each on Oct. 6, Oct. 13, Oct. 20 and Oct. 27.

All coins are being sold unreserved; view them at www.greatcollections.com.

Highlights from the 144-coin set include:

? 1915-S Panama-Pacific International Exposition half dollar, PCGS Mint State 67.

? 1922 Grant Memorial, With Star half dollar, PCGS MS-66.

? 1923-S Monroe Doctrine Centennial half dollar, PCGS MS-66.

? 1928 Hawaiian Sesquicentennial half dollar, PCGS MS-66.

? 1936 Long Island Tercentenary half dollar, PCGS MS-67.

? 1937 Battle of Antietam half dollar, PCGS MS-68.

To register to bid, view highlights or find out more information about the Young Collection, visit www.greatcollections.com or telephone the firm at 800-442-6467. ¦