CCAC to review coin and medal designs in Philadelphia

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet May 19 in Philadelphia to review proposed coin and medal designs, including those for the 2015 March of Dimes commemorative coin program.

The CCAC’s noon to 5:30 p.m. public session is scheduled to be held at Omni Hotel at Independence Park, 401 Chestnut St. in Philadelphia.

The CCAC meeting was moved from the District of Columbia to Philadelphia to accommodate the May 20 and 21 orientation at the Philadelphia Mint of outside artists selected for the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program. Selected artists are to tour design development and production operations and meet with the members of the U.S. Mint’s engraving staff as part of their orientation.

The CCAC’s May 19 public session is for the review and discussion of candidate designs for the following programs:

? Fallen Heroes of 9/11 congressional gold medal

? 2015 March of Dimes commemorative silver dollar

? Candidate designs for the Code Talkers congressional gold medals (Crow Tribe)

? 2016 America the Beautiful quarter dollars honoring Shawnee National Forest (Illinois), Cumberland Gap National Historical Park (Kentucky), Harpers Ferry National Historical Park (West Virginia), Theodore Roosevelt National Park (North Dakota), and Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument in South Carolina).

Interested persons should call the CCAC HOTLINE at 202-354-7502 for the latest update on meeting time and room location.

For more information, contact William Norton, United States Mint Liaison to the CCAC, 801 9th St. NW, Washington, DC 20220; or call 202-354-7200.

Any member of the public interested in submitting matters for the CCAC’s consideration is invited to submit them by fax to 202-756-6525.

Visit the CCAC online for more information about the panel.

The Commission of Fine Arts is scheduled to review the same coin and medal designs May 15 at their offices in Suite 312 of the National Building Museum, 401 F Street NW, between 4th and 5th streets NW in Washington, D.C.

Visit the CFA website for a full meeting agenda posted the Friday before each scheduled meeting.