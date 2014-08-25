Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to hold two day session

The review of proposed designs for the four 2015 First Spouse $10 gold coins, 2016 America the Beautiful quarter dollars, and two congressional gold medals are among the agenda items tentatively scheduled for discussion at a Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee session on Sept. 23 and 24.

The two-day CCAC session at the U.S. Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., is also scheduled to include the swearing-in of a new member, bringing the panel to the full 11-member complement; separate discussions involving a proposed art medals program and platinum coins; and a discussion of the CCAC’s Fiscal Year 2014 annual report.

Dr. Herman J. Viola, a curator emeritus for the Smithsonian Institution, will begin a four-year term on the CCAC as its member with special credentials in American history.

The first ladies to be honored on 2015 First Spouse $10 gold coins are Bess Truman, Mamie Eisenhower, Jacqueline Kennedy and Lady Bird Johnson.

America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be released in 2016 will honor Shawnee National Forest in Illinois; Cumberland National Historical Park in Kentucky; Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in West Virginia; Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota; and Fort Moultrie (Fort Sumter National Monument) in South Carolina.

CCAC members will also review proposed designs for the Fond du Lac Code Talkers congressional gold medal, issued under provisions of Public Law 110-420, and the medal for World War II members of the Civil Air Patrol issued under provisions of Public Law 113-108.