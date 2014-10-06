Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee meets Oct. 14

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee (CCAC) will hold a public meeting at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time Oct. 14 at U.S. Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., to review proposed designs for two congressional gold medals, and discuss design concepts for one 2016 commemorative coin program and another congressional gold medal.

The meeting will be held in Conference Rooms A and B, on the 2nd floor of Mint headquarters at 801 9th St. NW.



Four subjects are on the agenda:

??Review and discuss proposed designs for the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders congressional gold medal.

??Review and discuss proposed designs for the American Fighter Aces congressional gold medal.

??Discuss design concept for the Mark Twain commemorative coin program, which calls for a gold $5 half eagle and silver dollar to be issued in 2016.

??Discuss Design Concept for the Monuments Men congressional gold medal.

The meeting is open to interested members of the public and news media.

