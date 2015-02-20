Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee has full agenda March 6

Candidate designs for the 2016 Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar, 2016 Mark Twain Commemorative Coin Program and Monuments Men congressional gold medal are among the agenda items for the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee's March 6 meeting in Portland.

The 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Pacific Time meeting is scheduled in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association's National Money Show at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The meeting is to be held in Room 151.

Candidate designs will be released for public view the day of the meeting. The meeting agenda follows: