US Coins
Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee has full agenda March 6
- Published: Feb 20, 2015, 10 AM
Candidate designs for the 2016 Ronald Reagan Presidential dollar, 2016 Mark Twain Commemorative Coin Program and Monuments Men congressional gold medal are among the agenda items for the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee's March 6 meeting in Portland.
The 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Pacific Time meeting is scheduled in conjunction with the American Numismatic Association's National Money Show at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 N.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The meeting is to be held in Room 151.
Candidate designs will be released for public view the day of the meeting. The meeting agenda follows:
- 9:35 a.m. – Review and discuss candidate designs for the Rosebud Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals.
- 10:15 a.m. – Review and discuss candidate designs for the 2016 Mark Twain Commemorative Coin Program.
- 1:30 p.m. – Discuss actions on Resolution 2015-01: Liberty Coinage Program and Resolution 2015-02: 2019 Apollo 11 Commemorative Coinage Program.
- 1:45 p.m. – Review and discuss candidate designs for the Monuments Men Congressional Gold Medal Program.
- 3:15 p.m. – Discuss concept/theme for the 2017 America the Beautiful Quarters Program.
- 5:15 p.m. – Review and discuss candidate designs for the 2016 Ronald Reagan Presidential Dollar Coin Program.
- 6 p.m. – Discuss concept/theme for the Nancy Reagan First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program.
