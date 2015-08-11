Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee considers Reagan designs

A thumb-up for life and thumb-down for drugs is this anti-drug message from a proposed reverse for the 2016 Nancy Reagan First Spouse $10 gold coin.

Nancy Reagan poses with a young boy at a podium presumably after delivering an anti-drug message as part of her "Just Say No" to drugs campaign.

One of four proposed reverses depicting Mrs. Reagan with children in her anti-drug campaign, this rendering depicts the former first lady with a youth in support of the initiative.

Nancy Reagan looks with approval toward a boy and girl supportive of her anti-drug campaign "Just Say No."

The CCAC selected this design for the reverse of the Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold coin. She is depicted in this proposed reverse design standing between and behind a boy and girl wearing T-shirts bearing the slogan "Just Say No" from Mrs. Reagan's anti-drug campaign.

The CCAC has recommended a design for the reverse of the 2016 First Spouse gold coin honoring Nancy Reagan. The design celebrates her "Just Say No" anti-drug program.

The CCAC met by teleconference Aug. 10 to consider proposed reverses for the 2016 Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold $10 coin.

The meeting was the second time the panel considered designs for the Reagan First Spouse gold coin. The CCAC peviously reviewed design submissions and recommended modifications to several designs panel members favored. The Commission of Fine Arts rejected outright all of the previously proposed reverse designs, sending the issue back to the U.S. Mint for some new designs.

The five designs the Mint submitted in this second round appear to be modified versions of some of the previously submitted designs.

Four of the five designs feature Mrs. Reagan during her "Just Say No" anti-drug campaign. The design selected was among those four designs.

The fifth design features two hands, one representing Mrs. Reagan’s hand giving a thumbs-up sign, and one representing a child’s hand giving a thumbs-down sign. This design represents Mrs. Reagan efforts to empower children with the ability to say no to drugs.