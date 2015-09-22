Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee has busy two day agenda

Father Edward J. Flanagan is the founder and visionary for what's known today as Boys Town, established Dec. 12, 1917, in Omaha, Neb. The CCAC panel will consider proposed designs on Oct. 7 for the 2017 Boys Town Centennial Commemorative Coin Program.

The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee has a heavy agenda for its two-day meeting Oct. 7 and 8, during which designs and design concepts will be discussed for America the Beautiful quarter dollars, Native American dollars, congressional gold medals and two commemorative coin programs, including the Boys Town Centennial three-coin program.

The 11-member panel is scheduled to meet at U.S. Mint headquarters in Washington, D.C., from 10:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 7 and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. The two-day meeting, in Conference Room A, Second Floor, at 801 9th St. NW, is open to the public. Persons unable to attend in person, but who want to listen in on the discussion, may call in at 1-866-564-9287, access code 62956028. Those calling in may only listen in to the conversation.

Native American dollars

On Oct. 7, CCAC members will review and discuss proposed reverse designs for the 2017 and 2018 Native American $1 coins. The Native American $1 coins are authorized under provisions of Public Law 110-82. Final designs approved by the Treasury secretary or his designee will be paired with sculptor Glenna Goodacre's obverse design introduced on the Sacagawea dollar in 2000.

Congressional gold medals

Proposed designs are also slated to be reviewed Oct. 7 for two congressional gold medals authorized under provisions of the Code Talkers Recognition Act of 2008, Public Law 110-420. The Native American tribes to be recognized in this installment of the coin program are the Laguna and Mohawk. While each tribe will be recognized with a single gold medal, any surviving code talkers or their families who apply for one will receive a silver version of the medal. The U.S. Mint will offer bronze duplicate medals in 1.5-inch and 3-inch sizes for sale to the public. The act calls for medals recognizing a total of 33 Native American groups.

Boys Town Commemoratives

The CCAC panel will consider proposed designs for the 2017 Boys Town Centennial (Public Law 114-30) Commemorative Coin Program on Oct. 7.

The program authorizes the production and release, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of no more than 50,000 gold $5 coins, 350,000 silver dollars and 300,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

2018 America the Beautiful quarter dollars

Also Oct. 7, designs will be considered for the five quarter dollars to be issued in 2018 under provisions of the America's Beautiful National Parks Quarter Dollar Coin Act of 2008, Public Law 110-456.

The reverses of the 2018 coins will represent Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan; Apostle Islands National Lakeshore in Wisconsin; Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota; Cumberland Island National Seashore in Georgia; and Block Island National Wildlife Refuge in Rhode Island.

World War I American Veterans Centennial Coins

There will also be discussion Oct. 7 concerning jury panel membership for consideration of designs for the 2018 commemorative coins to be issued under the World War I American Veterans Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 113-212.

According to Lateefah Simms, public affairs specialist in the Mint's Office of Corporate Communications, "The law for this program requires a competition to select an artist’s designs for the obverse and reverse. So they’ll discuss who will be on the panel to judge the submissions."

The act authorizes the production and release of up to 350,000 silver dollars, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined.

2017 America the Beautiful Quarter Dollars

The Oct. 8 sessions opens with review and discussion of proposed designs for the five 2017 America the Beautiful quarter dollars.

The reverse designs will represent Effigy Mounds National Monument in Iowa; Frederick Douglass National Historic Site in the District of Columbia; Ozark National Scenic Riverways in Missouri; Ellis Island National Monument (Statue of Liberty) in New Jersey; and George Rogers Clark National Historical Park in Indiana.

2017 Lions Club International Century of Service silver dollar

The Oct. 8 session continues with review and discussion of proposed designs for a 2017 commemorative silver dollar to be issued under Public Law 112-181, The Lions Club International Century of Service Commemorative Coin Act. The CCAC with then make its recommendation to the Treasury secretary.

The law authorizes the production and release, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of 400,000 silver dollars.

Member recognition

CCAC members Gary Marks will be recognized for eight years of service on the CCAC, five as chairman, by Rhett Jeppson, principal deputy director of the U.S. Mint and Mint director-nominee, and Dick Person, Mint deputy director for manufacturing.

