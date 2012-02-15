Circulation production rises 28.7% in 2011

Final circulation-quality coinage production of 8,200,350,000 coins for calendar year 2011 is 28.7 percent higher than calendar year 2010 levels.

The 2011 output was also nearly two and a half times the 2009 calendar year production of 3.548 billion coins.

The production at the Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint for all three calendar years comprises Lincoln cents, Jefferson 5-cent coins, Roosevelt dimes, America the Beautiful quarter dollars, Kennedy half dollars, Presidential dollars and Native American dollars.

The largest circulating coinage production increases were registered for the cent and 5-cent coin, both of which cost the U.S. Mint more than double face value for each coin produced.

Cent production in 2011 reached 4,938,540,000 coins, compared with 4,010,830,000 coins in 2010 and 2,354,000,000 coins in 2009.

The production of 5-cent coins in 2011 for circulation reached 990.24 million pieces, compared with 490.56 million coins in 2010 and 86.64 million pieces in 2009.

Dime production reached 1,502,000,000 coins in 2011; 1,119,000,000 pieces in 2010; and decades-low figure of 146 million pieces in 2009.

Quarter dollar production totaled 391.2 million coins in 2011, the second year of the America the Beautiful quarter dollar program, after reaching 347 million in 2010, the program’s inaugural year. Quarter dollar production reached 636.2 million coins in 2009 for the one-year District of Columbia and U.S. Territories quarter dollar program.

The production of 143.2 million 2011 Chickasaw National Recreation Area quarter dollars was more than twice the output of any of the previous four America the Beautiful quarter dollars for the year. Much of that production came after Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner in December suspended Presidential dollar production for circulation.

Kennedy half dollar production remained relatively steady over the three years: 3.45 million coins in 2011, 3.5 million pieces in 2010 and 3.8 million coins in 2009.

Presidential dollar coin production totaled 297.36 million coins in 2011, 321.44 million pieces in 2010 and 352.38 million coins in 2009. Native American dollar production totaled 77.56 million coins in 2011, 80.78 million coins in 2010 and 71.26 million pieces in 2009, the first year for the Native American dollar program.

Production figures in 2011 for all denominations, including specific figures by design in the quarter dollar and dollar programs, appear in the accompanying table.

The U.S. Mint is currently in the middle of research and development of alternative metals for all U.S. coin denominations, including for the cent and 5-cent coins. A report to Congress with recommendations is mandated by Dec. 14, 2012.

Not struck for circulation

Two denominations of coins in three series will be struck for collector sales only in 2012, an increase of one series from 2011.

Circulation-quality Kennedy half dollar production since 2002 has been limited to numismatic sales only.

With Geithner suspending in mid-December the production of Presidential dollars for circulation, all future Presidential dollar production in circulation-quality beginning in 2012 through the conclusion of the program is to be restricted to numismatic sales in reduced numbers.

Presidential dollars were struck for circulation in 2011.

As in 2011, all Native American dollar production in 2012 will be limited to the quantities needed for collector sales. None have been struck for circulation distribution by the Federal Reserve.

The posted totals of circulation-quality coins includes coins sold in bags and rolls and included in other numismatic products sold at premiums above face value.

The final circulation-quality production figures can be found online at www.usmint.com. Click on the “About Us” tab at the top of the page, and access the “Coin Production” tab at the left side of the page for individual production figures for America the Beautiful quarter dollars and Presidential dollars, in addition to overall production of all denominations.

Also posted are final production figures for the District of Columbia and U.S. Territories quarter dollars (2009), 50 State Quarters Program (1999 through 2008, inclusive) and Westward Journey Nickel Series (2004, 2005). ¦