Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 signed by president

The Kennedy half dollar will have its obverse and reverse redesigned for one year only, 2026, for the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Comprehensive legislation seeking major redesigns of United States coins in multiple configurations was signed into law Jan. 13 by President Trump.

H.R. 1923, the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, was introduced March 27, in the House by Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif.

The redesign initiative, to begin in 2022, includes provisions for coins succeeding the 56-coin America the Beautiful Quarters Program, which concludes in 2021 with the release of the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site quarter dollar for Alabama.

19th Amendment quarters

The Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 directs the Treasury Department, through the U.S. Mint, “to mint and issue quarter-dollar coins in commemoration of the ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment granting women the right to vote. The design on the reverse of each coin shall be emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of a prominent woman who was a resident of a state, the District of Columbia, or a U.S. territory.”

“Such coins shall be issued in alphabetical order of the area represented, starting with the state of Alabama. Treasury shall initiate a program to promote collection of the coins and recognition of their subjects, and strike and make available for sale silver bullion coins that are the exact duplicates of the coins.”

The coins will be issued in copper-nickel clad and .999 fine compositions, and in different finishes to include Proof and Uncirculated for numismatic products.

The .999 fine silver versions will be struck in Proof quality for annual Silver Proof sets and other products, and also in 5-ounce silver bullion and Uncirculated numismatic versions bearing the same designs as the circulating versions.

These are the main programs authorized by the legislation:

➤ Up to five reverse designs annually featuring prominent American women on quarter dollars (2022 to 2025)

➤ Up to five reverse designs for quarter dollars celebrating the Semiquincentennial, with one of the designs to depict women. All circulating coins (cent, 5-cent coin, dime, half dollar and dollar) will have a redesign of reverse and obverse for the 250th anniversary (2026).

➤ Up to five reverse designs of youth sports on quarter dollars and one reverse design of Paralympic sports on half dollar annually (2027 to 2030).

➤ Authorization to be able to design and strike the U.S. Olympic medals.

