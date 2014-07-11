Chopmarked coins book offered at discounted price through July 20

A new book about chopmarked world silver coins that circulated in China is the first English-language book on the subject since 1990.

A new book, Chopmarked Coins – A History, by Colin Gullberg, is available through July 20 for a special rate.

The book, regularly $50 U.S. plus shipping, is available for $30 plus shipping. Early payment for books that are picked up during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money near Chicago Aug. 6 to 9 will save buyers shipping charges of $5 in the United States and higher rates elsewhere. Some books may be shipped in September if sales top what Gullberg takes to the show.

The book will be launched Aug. 7 during an 11 a.m. meeting of the Chopmarked Collectors Club. Gullberg will sign books and meet collectors at the booth of Champion Hong Kong Auctions on Aug. 7 and 8.

The softcover book is 187 pages in length and is only the second English language book on the subject.

It covers the history of foreign silver coins that circulated in China from 1600 to 1935 and contains images of some 150 coins.

Gullberg includes first-person accounts, summaries of all modern sources of knowledge on the subject and scans from a shroff’s handbook (circa 1890). Shroff were money-changers or bankers.

Gullberg can autograph the book upon request. A total of 500 books are being printed, with Champion Hong Kong underwriting the publication. To order, mail checks to Rich Licato, 1905 N. Hancock St., Arlington, VA 22201, or email author Gullberg at chopmarknews@gmail.com.

