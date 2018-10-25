This AU-55 example certified by PCGS with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker showed solid remaining luster on both sides, some wear on the high points, “traces of prooflike reflectivity in selected areas,” and “a few hints of golden-tan and lavender toning.”

A solid AU-55 1893-S Morgan dollar with a green CAC sticker, nice luster and traces of prooflike reflectivity in the fields brought $38,400 at Heritage’s recent sale.

Heritage’s Oct. 11 to 14 Signature Auction in Dallas offered an array of U.S. coins, including an 1893-S Morgan dollar in About Uncirculated 55 condition.

The 1893-S Morgan dollar is the regular issue key to the series. It comes from a low mintage of 100,000 coins and few have survived in Mint State grades, making choice About Uncirculated representatives coveted prizes.

This AU-55 example certified by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker showed solid remaining luster on both sides, although some wear on the high points and in the fields kept the coin away from a “Borderline Uncirculated” or “slider” AU-58 grade. Heritage even saw “traces of prooflike reflectivity in selected areas,” while noting, “A few hints of golden-tan and lavender toning visit the lightly abraded surfaces.”

Auction records show nice AU-50 examples trading at the $17,000 to $18,000 level, while five PCGS AU-53 coins have brought between $21,150 and $28,800 at auction in the past two years.

1893-S Morgan dollars graded AU-55 also see wide variances in price, with a different PCGS AU-55 piece, lacking a CAC sticker, selling for $32,900 at Legend Rare Coin Auctions’ July 26 sale in Las Vegas.

Since finer AU-58 1893-S dollars approach $80,000, someone saw solid value in paying $38,400 for this choice AU example at Heritage’s Premier Session auction during the firm's Oct. 11 to 14 Dallas auctions.

