Chinese-American Veterans of World War II medal designs get CFA nod

The Commission of Fine Arts suggested modifications to the proposed designs it recommended for the Chines-American Veterans of World War II congressional gold medal.

Chinese Americans served in all branches of the armed forces during World War II and in all theaters of operation.

The Commission of Fine Arts concurred Sept. 19 with proposed design recommendations made the day before by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, for a Chinese-American Veterans of World War II congressional gold medal, albeit with suggested modifications.

The CFA-proposed obverse, according to the U.S. Mint’s narrative, “depicts Chinese-American servicemen and a nurse, representing all U.S. service branches in World War II and highlighting that they fought in every theater with honor.” The consensus among the CFA members in attendance was that the faces of those depicted should appear more serious, rather than smiling, while still maintaining the humanity of their service.

The proposed reverse “features an Iowa class battleship, an M4 Sherman tank, and a P-40 Warhawk from the Flying Tigers showcased in front of a World War II-era American flag.” Included additional inscriptions are IN EVERY SERVICE IN EVERY THEATER and PROUD TO SERVE AS AN AMERICAN.

CFA members raised the issue about the composition of the flag, suggesting a reduction in the area of the stripes to reduce conflict with the equipment.

After Congressional leadership presents the single .999 fine gold medal on behalf of its members, the U.S. Mint will offer 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal to the public.

The medals will be struck at the Philadelphia Mint but will not bear the production facility’s P Mint mark.

