Children’s author creates picture book about coins

Children’s book “Kids Love Coins!” promises to be a delightful, educational, and accessible entry point into the world of numismatics.

Whitman announces the upcoming release of Kids Love Coins!, a joyful and engaging introduction to the world of coin collecting for young readers. It is available for pre-order ahead of a projected Aug. 5 release date.

Written by acclaimed children’s author Charles Ghigna, widely known as Father Goose, and Andi Martin, and brought to life by illustrator Jacqueline East, this 32-page picture book is designed to spark curiosity and inspire a lifelong love of coins in children ages 3 and up.

“One of our key roles in the numismatic community is to ensure the hobby endures by inspiring young collectors,” said John Feigenbaum, president and chief executive officer of Whitman Brands. “This book is a perfect example of that mission in action. Kids Love Coins! is the ideal way to get children excited about coins — especially as we look ahead to the 250th anniversary of the United States in 2026!”

From Lincoln cents to Kennedy half dollars and beyond, Kids Love Coins! presents fascinating facts about U.S. coins — what they’re made of, who and what is featured on them, where they’re minted, and how they are used — all in rhyming verse paired with vivid, full-color illustrations. Children will also learn the parts of a coin, basic coin terminology, and the joys of starting their own collection.

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Ghigna is the author of more than 5,000 poems and 250 books for children and adults, including The Father Goose Treasury of Poetry and The Very Hungry Caterpillar’s First Poems and the Pulitzer Prize-nominated Returning to Earth.

For more information, visit www.whitman.com.

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