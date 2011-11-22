Chickasaw quarter dollar launches amidst flower beds

The Lincoln Bridge, built of limestone and dedicated in 1909 to celebrate the centennial of Abraham Lincoln’s birth, graces the reverse of the 2011 Chickasaw National Recreation Area quarter dollar. Image courtesy of United States Mint.

Formal ceremonies introducing the 2011 Chickasaw National Recreation Area quarter dollar were held Nov. 16 in Sulphur, Okla.

The century-old ornamental flower beds of Vendome Well/Flower Park served as the backdrop for the ceremony co-hosted by B.B. Craig, the U.S. Mint’s associate director for sales and marketing, and Bruce Noble, Chickasaw National Recreation Area superintendent.

Oklahoma State Rep. Wes Hilliard served as master of ceremonies. Amanda Cobb-Greetham, administrator of the Chickasaw Nation Division of History and Culture, also delivered remarks.

Following the Nov. 16 ceremony, attendees were able to exchange cash for $10 rolls of the circulation-quality 2011-D Chickasaw quarter dollars struck at the Denver Mint.

According to U.S. Mint spokesman Michael White, approximately 800 people were in attendance for the ceremonies and coin exchange.

White said Landmark Bank, which was in charge of the roll exchange, received cash for $24,000 in quarter dollars (2,400 $10 face value rolls containing 40 coins each).

Those attending the ceremony who were 18 years of age and under each received a 2011-D Chickasaw quarter dollar free.

The reverse of the quarter dollar depicts the Lincoln Bridge, built of limestone and dedicated in 1909 to celebrate the centennial of Abraham Lincoln’s birth. The bridge is the first constructed improvement in the national recreation area and a favorite scenic spot.

The reverse was designed by Donna Weaver, a U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program master designer and former U.S. Mint sculptor-engraver, and sculptured by U.S. Mint Medallic Sculptor Jim Licaretz.

The 2011 Chickasaw National Recreation Area quarter dollar was officially released into circulation through the Federal Reserve on Nov. 14, the same day the U.S. Mint offered two-roll sets of the new coins as numismatic products at premiums above face value.

Visit the U.S. Mint website at www.usmint.gov, or call the Mint ordering line at 800-872-6468 to order.

The night before the ceremony, the U.S. Mint hosted a coin forum at the Travertine Nature Center Auditorium where local residents gathered to discuss U.S. coinage and to learn about United States Mint initiatives and programs. ¦