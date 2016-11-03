Coins in use when the Cubs last won the World Series

When the Cubs won the World Series in 1908, the U.S. Mint was issuing some of its first Saint-Gaudens gold double eagles.

In case you just came out from under your rock, the news of the day is that the Chicago Cubs won the World Series Wednesday night in Cleveland.

It was the Team Formerly Known as the Lovable Losers’ first title since 1908.

There are plenty of crazy facts circulating around the web about what the world was like 108 years ago — Theodore Roosevelt was president, the Ottoman Empire was still an empire, and the first Model T was produced.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

But nothing gives numismatists quite the sense of how distant an era is like taking a look at its coinage.

So what change might have been found in people’s pockets back in 1908?

From smallest denomination to largest, here are notable U.S. Mint coins that carry the 1908 date:

— Indian Head cent

— Liberty Head 5-cent coin

— Barber dime

— Barber quarter dollar

— Barber half dollar

— Indian Head gold $2.50 quarter eagle

— Liberty Head gold $5 half eagle

— Indian Head gold $5 half eagle

— Indian Head gold $10 eagle

— Saint-Gaudens gold $20 double eagle

Here's a quick look at a few of them: