A new coin show is coming to downtown Chicago

The 1942 experimental cent produced on glass sold in January at auction for $70,500.

Harlan J. Berk Ltd. will have the only intact 1942 experimental cent in glass on display at its downtown Chicago storefront through April 4.

The inaugural edition of the Chicago Coin Expo will be held April 5 to 8 at the Chicago Cultural Center, 78 E. Washington St.

The show is being hosted by Harlan J. Berk Ltd. and the History in Your Hands Foundation.

The History In Your Hand Foundation is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit organization that works in cooperation with educational institutions to provide programs that bring history into classrooms.

The expo’s hosts are anticipating more than 1,000 coin and paper money collectors to attend, with 75 dealers on the bourse.

The show will bring together coin experts from around the world and feature auctions and educational forums in addition to the numismatic bourse, according to the sponsors.

While the show is open free to the public, donations will be accepted, with all net proceeds to the show benefiting the foundation.

According to the show’s organizers, the Chicago International Coin Fair, held in Rosemont, Ill., was dissolved, in part due to feedback from dealers and collectors who for many years have wanted a rare coin show to be re-established at a more prominent venue in downtown Chicago.

“As a long-established Chicago firm we feel obligated to present a sophisticated, well-organized and enjoyable show,” says HJB Vice President Aaron Berk. “We felt there was no more appropriate venue than the Chicago Cultural Center to showcase the rich history, artistry and value of coins and collections and their significance to human civilization. Plus, this convenient location allows dealers and expo visitors to take advantage of the vibrant downtown scene and visit Chicago’s treasured cultural attractions.”

The show opens with an early preview at 4 p.m. April 5, followed by a welcoming cocktail reception in the cultural center’s G.A.R. Rotunda from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The show will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6 to 8.

Auctions will be held April 5 to 8 by Gemini Auction and Heritage Auctions.

Experimental cent

The only intact example of a 1942 experimental cent produced in glass will be on display through April 4 at Harlan J. Berk Ltd., 31 N. Clark St., in Chicago.

The experimental cent was part of an alternative composition study by the U.S. Mint as a replacement for copper.

The cent, graded Proof 64 by Professional Coin Grading Service, realized $70,500 in Heritage’s January Florida United Numismatists sale.