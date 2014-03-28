Chicago Coin Club to meet at CSNS convention

The Chicago Coin Club will host a meeting at 1 p.m. on April 26, 2014, during the Central States Numismatic Society's 75th convention in Schaumburg, Ill.

The featured speakers will be Donald H. Kagin and David McCarthy, who will discuss the "Saddle Ridge Hoard" of gold coins that was recently discovered in California's Gold Country.

The hoard of 1,427 gold coins with a face value of more than $28,000 is believed to be the greatest buried treasure of coins ever found in the United States and has an estimated value of more than $10 million to collectors today.

In the program, Kagin and McCarthy will tell the story of how and when they came to be introduced to the hoard. The Chicago Coin Club adds that arrangements are being made to display a portion of the hoard at the CSNS convention.

The CSNS show will be held April 23 to 26 at the Renaissance Hotel and Convention Center. For more information on CSNS, visit www.centralstates.info.

The Chicago Coin Club was founded in 1919 and has continued uninterrupted for over 90 years. For more information on the Chicago Coin Club, visit www.chicagocoinclub.org.