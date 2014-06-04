Chicago Coin Club issuing medal at Word's Fair of Money

The Chicago Coin Club is celebrating its 95th anniversary with a medal celebrating Chicago’s past and present.



The copper, silver and gold medals will feature an obverse portrait of the original Ferris Wheel made for the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, and a modern view of the Chicago skyline on the reverse.



“The reverse will feature the inscription ‘CELEBRATING 95 YEARS OF CONTINUOUS MONTHLY MEETINGS’ along with the club’s motto, ‘Docendo Discimus — We Learn by Teaching,’ ” a Chicago Coin Club release reads.



Satin Finish copper medals are priced at $25. Those struck in .999 fine silver will cost $80, and those struck in .999 fine gold will be sold for $5,850. Prices are subject to reduction based on quantity ordered and produced.



"The number of silver and gold pieces struck will be equal to those pre-ordered,” the club’s release states. "Satin finish Copper mintage will be a minimum of 100, or a small number over the number preordered, whichever figure is larger. Each individual medal will be packaged with a printed history of the medal and the Chicago Coin Club design."



Pre-orders can be submitted through June 16. The medals will be issued during the Aug. 5 to 9 ANA World’s Fair of Money in the Chicago area, at which the Chicago Coin Club is serving as host club.