Chester A. Arthur dollar on sale April 5

Collectors will be able to obtain beginning at noon Eastern Time April 5 the first numismatic products from the U.S. Mint containing circulation-quality 2012 Presidential dollars, comprising rolls of the first Presidential dollar for 2012.

The first coin offered commemorates Chester A. Arthur, the 21st president of the United States. He served in office from Sept. 19, 1881, having been elevated to the position after the assassination of James A. Garfield, to March 4, 1885.

Mint officials also outlined March 21 numismatic products containing Presidential dollars in Proof and Uncirculated Mint set finishes. Some of the products have already been released and others remain to be issued in 2012.

The U.S. Mint is offering the circulation-quality Presidential dollars in product options at premiums above face value since Treasury Secretary Timothy F. Geithner suspended Presidential dollar production for circulation effective Dec. 13, 2011.

Four new options containing circulation-quality dollar coins make the coins available to the public at Mint officials identify as “affordable prices” in varying quantities.

The first products containing the Chester Arthur Presidential dollar and the inaugural prices, are:

• Presidential $1 Four-Coin set – $9.95.

• $1 Coin 100-Coin Bag – $111.95.

• $1 Coin 250-Coin Box – $275.95.

• $1 Coin 500-Coin Box – $550.95.

The Presidential $1 Four-Coin set contains one each of the coins to be released in 2012. Each of the other products contains unmixed Presidential dollars of each design. The Mint will release additional information about each of these new products as they become available for sale.

The same four circulation-quality coin options will also be offered for the Grover Cleveland Presidential dollar (first term), the Benjamin Harrison Presidential dollar and the Grover Cleveland Presidential dollar (second term).

The Presidential and Native American dollars will also be available through several traditional United States Mint product options:

• Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal set – $9.95.

• American Presidency $1 Coin Cover series – $19.95.

• Presidential $1 Coin Proof set – $18.95.

• Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated set (Philadelphia Mint and Denver Mint strikes) – $16.95.

• United States Mint Uncirculated Coin set (includes all Presidential dollars for the year and the Native American dollar, plus all other circulating coins from the Philadelphia and Denver Mints) – $27.95.

• United States Mint Proof set (includes all Presidential dollars for the year and the Native American dollar) – $31.95.

• Presidential $1 Coin Rolls (Philadelphia and Denver Mints) – $32.95 (available April 5).

• native American $1 Coin Rolls – $32.95.

• United States Mint Silver Proof set (includes all Presidential dollars for the year and the Native American dollar) – $67.95.

(Pricing for products containing silver are subject to change throughout the year based on market volatility.)

For more information on the availability of dollar coins from the United States Mint, visit www.usmint.gov or call 800-872-6468. A charge of $4.95 is added to all domestic orders to cover shipping and handling costs.

The $1 Coin 500-coin box carries an additional charge of $7.95 because of its weight. ¦