Check the edge

I will not deny that my childhood played a huge role in the shaping of my present day likes and dislikes.

My current loves of searching through coin rolls and watching Warner Brothers cartoons both originated when I was just about tall enough to peek into the front window of a local coin shop that was a few blocks away from my boyhood home.

This week’s featured roll find seems to have magically transported me backward through time and space, setting me down about 50 years ago in a place where the discovery of a coin like this was scarce but more likely than today.

Finding this coin recently, in a machine-wrapped roll of copper-nickel clad quarter dollars, was fun and made me feel just like a kid again.

As I removed the coins from one of the rolls, I could see that the edge of one particular coin was silver in color.

I knew immediately that I was going to come up with something worth keeping, but I didn’t expect this 1929 Standing Liberty quarter to be staring up at me from my table.

Designed by Hermon A. MacNeil, the series has two major subtypes: the 1916 to 1917 Bare Breast, No Stars Below Eagle design, and the 1917 to 1930 Mailed Breast, Stars Below Eagle design.

Another slight modification in 1925 changed the portion of the coin bearing the date by placing the date in a slight depression.

Prior to 1925, the dates on these quarter dollars would easily wear off since the numerals were higher on the coin’s surface and not protected by other design elements.

Thankfully, this coin was minted post-1925 and the date is easily readable.

Grading this coin was a little tricky. Miss Liberty’s toes should be faintly visible in order to make the grade as Very Good but they are just not there on this coin.

Other details though, of the drapery on the left leg are strong enough to be a Very Good or better.

Whatever I decide as to a grade, I had a great time finding this coin!

By the way, here’s a roll searching tip that might make it easier for you to work with machine-wrapped rolls.

If you do this, you won’t need as many empty coin wrappers to reroll your coins as you once did.

After unfurling one end of a machined-wrapped roll, you can carefully push the coins through the wrapper by applying just the right amount of pressure to the exposed portion of the coin on the opposite end of the roll.

This methodology keeps the tubular shape of the wrapper intact so that you can reuse the wrapper after you’ve looked through your coins.

Bill O’Rourke is a collector who has spent the past several years searching coin rolls in pursuit of his hobby.