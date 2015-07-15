US Coins

Check out the Smithsonian's new money exhibit

1. Sneak preview

2. Sample slab market

It's all about the coin holder in the latest Coin World Market Analysis, which kicks off with a look at a Peace dollar that got a price boost from its NGC case. 

3. Joys of Collecting

The latest Coin World column from Q. David Bowers continues his series on gold: Classic Head gold coins are survivors

4. Mint goes mobile

The United States Mint today announced the release of MyUSMint, the bureau's new mobile application for Android, iPhone and iPod Touch.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 2:26 p.m. ET Wednesday:

6. Hot topics

