Check out the Smithsonian's new money exhibit
- Published: Jul 15, 2015, 9 AM
A peek inside the new @Smithsonian Value of Money exhibit from behind the wall before tonight's opening! @CoinWorld pic.twitter.com/RToUpTJMbb— Steve Roach (@RoachDotSteve) July 15, 2015
The fabulous and massive vault door protecting the new @amhistorymuseum Value of Money numismatic exhibit! @CoinWorld pic.twitter.com/GU4NF0aZmo— Steve Roach (@RoachDotSteve) July 15, 2015
Read more about the Value of Money exhibit
2. Sample slab market
It's all about the coin holder in the latest Coin World Market Analysis, which kicks off with a look at a Peace dollar that got a price boost from its NGC case.
3. Joys of Collecting
The latest Coin World column from Q. David Bowers continues his series on gold: Classic Head gold coins are survivors
4. Mint goes mobile
The United States Mint today announced the release of MyUSMint, the bureau's new mobile application for Android, iPhone and iPod Touch.
5. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 2:26 p.m. ET Wednesday:
6. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:
