Check out the Smithsonian's new money exhibit

A peek inside the new @Smithsonian Value of Money exhibit from behind the wall before tonight's opening! @CoinWorld pic.twitter.com/RToUpTJMbb

The fabulous and massive vault door protecting the new @amhistorymuseum Value of Money numismatic exhibit! @CoinWorld pic.twitter.com/GU4NF0aZmo

Read more about the Value of Money exhibit and check out more of Steve Roach's tweets from the Smithsonian's National Numismatic Collection.

2. Sample slab market

It's all about the coin holder in the latest Coin World Market Analysis, which kicks off with a look at a Peace dollar that got a price boost from its NGC case.

3. Joys of Collecting

The latest Coin World column from Q. David Bowers continues his series on gold: Classic Head gold coins are survivors

4. Mint goes mobile

The United States Mint today announced the release of MyUSMint, the bureau's new mobile application for Android, iPhone and iPod Touch.

5. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 2:26 p.m. ET Wednesday:

6. Hot topics

Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days: