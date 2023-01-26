Charles L. Vickers, former Mint artist, dies after illness

Charles L. Vickers sculpted and designed many coins and medals during his time at the U.S. Mint, including the reverse of the 2006 Benjamin Franklin silver dollar. Vickers passed away at age 85.

Retired U.S. Mint Sculptor-Engraver Charles L. Vickers passed away at home from a lengthy illness Dec. 30 in Laguna Woods, California, at age 85.

Mr. Vickers served on the Mint’s engraving staff from Dec. 29, 2003, at the age of 66, until his retirement March 31, 2016.

A Texas native, Mr. Vickers served in the U.S. Army as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. Following his military service, Mr. Vickers went to New York City where he studied at the Art Students League and Frank Reilly School of Art, also attending the Pratt Institute and the School of Visual Arts.

In 1976, Mr. Vickers joined the engraving staff at the Franklin Mint. Nine years later, he left the Franklin Mint to open his own studio.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

During his tenure at the Mint, Mr. Vickers created his designs for medals and coins in bas-relief.

Coin design credits

His coin design credits include:

➤ 2014 Arches National Park quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), America the Beautiful Silver Bullion Coin Program

➤ 2012 Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park quarter dollar reverse (design and sculpt), America the Beautiful Quarters Program

➤ 2011 U.S. Army commemorative copper-nickel clad half dollar obverse (sculpt)

➤ 2011 Glacier National Park quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), America the Beautiful Quarters Program

➤ 2010 Boy Scouts of America Centennial silver dollar obverse (sculpt)

➤ 2010 Native American dollar coin reverse (sculpt)

➤ 2010 Franklin Pierce Presidential dollar obverse (sculpt)

➤ 2009 American Samoa quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), District of Columbia and U.S. Territories Quarters Program

➤ 2009 Lincoln, Bicentennial, Formative Years in Indiana cent reverse (design and sculpt)

➤ 2009 James K. Polk Presidential dollar obverse (sculpt)

➤ 2008 Alaska quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), 50 State Quarters Program

➤ 2008 American Eagle platinum coin reverse (sculpt)

➤ 2008 Bald Eagle Commemorative copper-nickel clad half dollar reverse (sculpt)

➤ 2007 Washington State quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), 50 State Quarters Program

➤ 2007 Jamestown commemorative silver dollar reverse (sculpt)

➤ 2007 Little Rock High School commemorative silver dollar obverse (sculpt)

➤ 2007 John Adams Presidential dollar obverse (sculpt)

➤ 2006 Nebraska quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), 50 State Quarters Program

➤ 2006 San Francisco Old Mint commemorative gold half eagle obverse (design)

➤ 2006 Benjamin Franklin commemorative silver dollar Scientist reverse (design and sculpt)

➤ 2005 Minnesota quarter dollar reverse (sculpt), 50 State Quarters Program

➤ 2005 Marine Corps 230th Anniversary silver dollar reverse (sculpt)

Medal design credits

➤ 2010 Nisei Soldiers of World War II obverse (sculpt)

➤ 2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medal — Oneida Nation obverse (design)

➤ 2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medal — Yankton Sioux Tribe reverse (design and sculpt)

➤ 2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medal — Comanche Nation obverse (sculpt)

➤ 2008 Code Talkers Recognition congressional gold medal — Santee Sioux Nation reverse (design and sculpt)

➤ 2003 Briggs v. Elliott/Brown v. Board of Education congressional gold medal obverse (design and sculpt)

Additional credits

➤ 2013 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program — Helen Taft reverse (sculpt)

➤ 2013 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program — Ellen Wilson obverse (sculpt)

➤ 2012 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program — Caroline Harrison reverse (sculpt)

➤ 2011 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program — Julia Grant reverse (sculpt)

➤ 2010 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program — Jane Pierce reverse (sculpt)

➤ 2009 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program — Margaret Taylor obverse (sculpt)

➤ 2009 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program — Anna Harrison reverse (sculpt)

➤ 2008 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program — Elizabeth Monroe reverse (sculpt)

➤ 2007 First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal Program — Thomas Jefferson’s Liberty reverse (design and sculpt)

Mr. Vickers is survived by his wife, Norma, and their son, Jamie.

Burial was to be at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, New York.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter