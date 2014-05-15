Changes to ANA website being implemented in May and June

The American Numismatic Association is revamping its website, Money.org, and visitors to the site will notice changes beginning May 21.



Money.org’s Association Management System, a section used by ANA members to access members-only pages, pay their dues and set their email preferences, will go offline on the evening of May 15 and return May 21.



"The new Members-Only section will include the ability to pay dues, set email and collecting preferences, and search the dealer and club directories more efficiently,” an ANA blog post by Jake Sherlock reads.

"Between May 15 and May 21, there will be no access to the Members-Only section, Dealer Directory and Club Directory," Sherlock's post says. "There will also be no online registration available for the World's Fair of Money. We will have a link to The Numismatist on the front page of the website so that digital subscribers can still read your magazine."

After the section returns, it will run within the current Money.org website. However, changes to the website as a whole are expected to be phased in later this summer, with beta testing scheduled for early June.



"If you're interested in joining our group of beta testers (i.e. help us find bugs on the new website), please drop me an email at jsherlock@money.org and I'll add you to the list of testers,” Sherlock wrote.



Any member issues with Money.org during the transition can be reported by email to membership@money.org or by phone at 800-514-2646.